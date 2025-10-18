Injury Won't Keep Rays Relief Pitcher From Projected Salary Raise in Arbitration
The Tampa Bay Rays left a bit to be desired during the 2025 MLB regular season. For the first time since 2016, they failed to reach the 80-win plateau in a 162-game campaign, finishing with only 77 victories.
However, this isn’t a team that is very far off from competing for a playoff spot in the American League. There is a lot to like about the roster, which is teeming with emerging young stars.
One of the most positive developments for the Rays in 2025 was their bullpen. There were a lot of positives to take away from that group, and a majority of them will be turning in 2026. The only real question mark is closer Pete Fairbanks, one of the top projected trade chips in the MLB this winter.
Another productive arm that Tampa Bay is going to be without for a large chunk of the 2026 campaign, if not the whole thing, is Manuel Rodriguez. He suffered a right forearm strain on June 11 that he was able to work back from and make some rehab appearances.
However, things worsened as his velocity dropped and he experienced some elbow soreness. He would eventually have to undergo flexor tendon surgery in late July.
Injury won't keep Manuel Rodriguez from raise in arbitration
Rodriguez will miss the start of spring training, but is aiming for a return to the mound in June.
Despite some uncertainty about when he will be back on the mound, he is set for a raise. As shared by MLB Trade Rumors, the 29-year-old is projected for a salary raise to $1.2 million, an increase from the $769,400 that he earned during the 2025 campaign.
It is a tough break for the Rays and Rodriguez that he won't be available from the start because he has turned into a valuable weapon out of the bullpen. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Aug.1, 2023, in exchange for Josh Roberson, he has been excellent in Tampa Bay.
Across 71 Big League appearances and 68 innings pitched, he has a stellar 2.12 ERA with 59 strikeouts. A 1.9 bWAR has been produced along with a 192 ERA+.
Rodriguez may not be a high strikeout guy, but he has excellent control with a minuscule 5.0% walk rate in 2025. He also did a great job of limiting hard contact with an average exit velocity of 86.8 mph, well below the league average of 88.3 mph.
Manager Kevin Cash will certainly miss having him to call on in middle relief for the 2026 season.