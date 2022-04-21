Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Against Cubs Wednesday
Drew Rasmussen started Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs, but he struggled with command and only lasted three innings in Tampa Bay's 8-2. Here's our "Just For Starters'' segment on how he did, with a cumulative breakdown on all Rays' starters for the season.
He lasted just three innings on Wednesday, racking up 79 pitches in a hurry. Here's our "Just For Starters'' daily story breaking down the Rays' starting pitcher, with cumulative numbers for all the starters, now through seven games.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- Game: Wednesday at Chicago Cubs
- Decision: None
- Team result: Rays won 8-2
- Innings pitched: 3.0
- Total pitches: 79
- Strikes: 48
- Runs allowed: 2
- Earned runs: 2
- Hits allowed: 4
- Walks allowed: 2
- Total strikeouts: 4
- Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen left after the third inning with a 5-2. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the bottom of the fourth. Beeks wound up getting the win.
- The skinny: Rasmussen
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (3), Drew Rasmussen (3), Corey Kluber
(2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
- Games: 11 (2 opener, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 0-4 thru Wednesday
- Team result: 7-6 thru Wednesday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 42.1/3.9
- - Season high innings: 6.0, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 735/66.7
- - Season high pitches: 87, Corey Kluber (April 10)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Strikes (avg.): 479/43.4
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 49/4.2
- - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 22/2.0
- Earned runs (avg.): 20/1.8
- Hits allowed (avg.): 39/3.6
- Walks allowed (avg.): 18/1.6
- Starter ERA: 4:31
