Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Against Cubs Wednesday

CHIGAGO, Ill. — The Tampa Bay Rays got a a big-8-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, and even though rain shortened the game to just 5 1/2 innings, Rays starter Drew Rasmussen wasn't around for the end of it.

He lasted just three innings on Wednesday, racking up 79 pitches in a hurry. Here's our "Just For Starters'' daily story breaking down the Rays' starting pitcher, with cumulative numbers for all the starters, now through seven games.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Wednesday at Chicago Cubs

Wednesday at Chicago Cubs Decision: None

None Team result: Rays won 8-2

Rays won 8-2 Innings pitched: 3.0

3.0 Total pitches: 79

79 Strikes: 48

Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 4

4 Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen left after the third inning with a 5-2. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the bottom of the fourth. Beeks wound up getting the win.



Drew Rasmussen left after the third inning with a 5-2. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the bottom of the fourth. Beeks wound up getting the win. The skinny: Rasmussen

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan (3), Drew Rasmussen (3), Corey Kluber

(2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming

Shane McClanahan (3), Drew Rasmussen (3), Corey Kluber (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming Games: 11 (2 opener, not included in numbers)

11 (2 opener, not included in numbers) Decisions: 0-4 thru Wednesday

0-4 thru Wednesday Team result: 7-6 thru Wednesday

7-6 thru Wednesday Innings pitched (avg.): 42.1/3.9

42.1/3.9 - Season high innings: 6.0, Shane McClanahan (April 18)

6.0, Shane McClanahan (April 18) - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

2/3, Luis Patino (April 11) Total pitches (avg.): 735/66.7

735/66.7 - Season high pitches: 87, Corey Kluber (April 10)

87, Corey Kluber (April 10) - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

13, Luis Patino (April 11) Strikes (avg.): 479/43.4

479/43.4 Total strikeouts (avg.): 49/4.2

49/4.2 - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18)

9, Shane McClanahan (April 18) Runs allowed (avg.): 22/2.0

22/2.0 Earned runs (avg.): 20/1.8

20/1.8 Hits allowed (avg.): 39/3.6

39/3.6 Walks allowed (avg.): 18/1.6

18/1.6 Starter ERA: 4:31

