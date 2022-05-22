Just For Starters: Breaking Down Jeffrey Springs' Great Start vs. Orioles Saturday Night

BALTIMORE, Md. — This move into the starting rotation continues to pay great dividends for left-hander Jeffrey Springs — and the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his third start of the season after making nine relief appearances, Springs was brilliant again on Saturday night. He pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in his career, and he left with a 5-0 lead.

His arrival into the rotation has been a godsend for the Rays, who were struggling to fill the last two spots in the rotation after early injuries to Luis Patino and Ryan Yarbrough. Springs has been great. In three starts, he's really only made one mistake, a home run to Jared Walsh in the loss to the Los Angeles Angels

Here's what Springs did Saturday in our daily ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Jeffrey Springs was fabulous in his third start of the season, pitching into the sixth inning and not allowing a run and only one hit. His only flaw was four walks, including two in the sixth inning, but they didn't hurt him. He was replaced by Jason Adam with two outs in the sixth. Adam got Trey Mancini to fly out to end the threat. The skinny: Springs has now pitched 17 2/3 innings in the month of May in his three starts and one long relief appearance, and he's only given up three runs — all on that Jared Walsh home run. He's been scoreless otherwise.

Season Totals for Rays Starters