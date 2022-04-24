Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Start Against Boston on Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan got dinged a bit on his first few pitches, but he settled down on Sunday and turned in another great pitching performance for the Tampa Bay Rays.

He pitched seven innings, allowing just those two first-inning runs. It was the longest outing of the year for any Rays starter.

Here is a breakdown of McClanahan's day, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Sunday vs. Boston Red Sox

Decision: Pending

Team result: Pending

Innings pitched: 7.0

Total pitches: 86

Strikes: 64

Runs allowed: 2

Earned runs: 2

Hits allowed: 6

Walks allowed: 0

Total strikeouts: 7

Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan pitched through the seventh inning was holding on to a 4-2 lead. The Rays tacked on in the bottom of the inning. McClanahan was replaced by



The skinny: After that first-inning hiccup, McClanahan was great once again. He's been good in every start, to be honest.

Season Totals for Rays Starters