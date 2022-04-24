Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Start Against Boston on Sunday
Shane McClanahan got dinged a bit on his first few pitches, but he settled down on Sunday and turned in another great pitching performance for the Tampa Bay Rays. Here is a breakdown of McClanahan's day, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season in our ''Just For Starters'' daily roundup.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan got dinged a bit on his first few pitches, but he settled down on Sunday and turned in another great pitching performance for the Tampa Bay Rays.
He pitched seven innings, allowing just those two first-inning runs. It was the longest outing of the year for any Rays starter.
Here is a breakdown of McClanahan's day, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Shane McClanahan
- Game: Sunday vs. Boston Red Sox
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 7.0
- Total pitches: 86
- Strikes: 64
- Runs allowed: 2
- Earned runs: 2
- Hits allowed: 6
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total strikeouts: 7
- Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan pitched through the seventh inning was holding on to a 4-2 lead. The Rays tacked on in the bottom of the inning. McClanahan was replaced by
- The skinny: After that first-inning hiccup, McClanahan was great once again. He's been good in every start, to be honest.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (4), Drew Rasmussen (3), Corey Kluber
(3), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
- Games: 13 (3 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 0-5 thru Friday (McClanahan leaves eligible for the win)
- Team result: 7-7 thru Friday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 54.1/4.1
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 910/70.0
- - Season high pitches: 89, Corey Kluber (April 22)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Strikes (avg.): 604/46.7
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 59/4.5
- - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 29/2.2
- Earned runs (avg.): 26/2.0
- Hits allowed (avg.): 56/4.3
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 19/1.4
- Starter ERA: 4:31