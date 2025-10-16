Rays Should Be Optimistic About Future With One of the Top Young Stars in Baseball
After a disappointing finish to the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Rays should be optimistic about their future heading into 2026. This was a team that was better than their record indicated at the end of the year and should be able to contend in the upcoming campaign.
With new ownership taking over there is a renewed sense of excitement about what the future is going to hold for the Rays. They are dead set on getting a new stadium for the franchise and also starting to increase payroll.
Considering the amount of success that the franchise has been able to have operating with a low payroll, starting to spend could turn this team into a real power in the American League. Tampa Bay has some exciting young talent in their farm system, but 2025 was highlighted by the emergence of a new star for the franchise.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the best players in the league under 25 years old, and the Rays had one of the best of them with their budding star Junior Caminero.
Caminero Among Best Youngsters in the League
There are certainly a lot of talented players under 25 years old in the Majors right now with a strong group of talent that has been able to come up recently. However, the Rays should feel good about their standing with Caminero. Not every team has an All-Star that young, and Tampa Bay should be really excited about the potential for the young slugger.
Within their own division, there is another proven superstar in Gunnar Henderson, who, despite numerous accolades already, is still just 24 years old. Furthermore, when looking at the National League, the name that really jumps out is Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes.
The talented All-Star is likely going to be winning the NL Cy Young in 2025 and even though Caminero had a fantastic campaign, Skenes is the best player in baseball that is under 25 years old.
For Tampa Bay’s star slugger, while Skenes is arguably better, there is plenty of reason to be excited about his future. In 2025, he slashed .264/.311/.535 with 35 home runs and 110 RBI. It was one of the best seasons for a player his age, and the future is exceptionally bright. As the Rays head into a new era, Caminero is without a doubt going to be a key piece for the franchise.