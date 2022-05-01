Gameday Preview: What to Watch For in Sunday's Series Finale With Rays, Twins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sunday is the rubber game of the weekend series between the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays. We've had two blowouts so far, one each way, so the odds are that we'll get a tight game on Sunday.

The Rays are dealing with some injuries. Shortstop Wander Franco isn't going to start because of a hamstring issue, and Ji-Man Choi is now on the 10-day IL with that elbow injury. Isaac Paredes, who came over in the Austin Meadows trade, has been called up from Durham and will get his first start for the Rays at third base.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups, bios and, of course, our great daily dose of newsy nuggets.

How to watch Twins at Rays

Who: Minnesota Twins (12-9) at Tampa Bay Rays (12-9)

Minnesota Twins (12-9) at Tampa Bay Rays (12-9) When : 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 30

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 30 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-163 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The Twins are plus-138. The over/under is 7.5.

Rays-Twins history

Rays vs. Twins all-time series history: Tampa Bay holds an 86-84 lead in the overall series dating back to 1998, and the Rays are 45-38 at Tropicana Field. They split the season series 3-3 a year ago, with each teams winning two of three games at home. They did not play in 2020, and have never met in the postseason. The series is tied 1-1 so far, with one more game Sunday in St. Petersburg. They play three games in Minneapolis in mid-June.

Rays-Twins most recent games

Twins 9, Rays 1: Former Rays picher Chris Archer pitched four solid innings for the Twins, allowing just one run, and Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off of Shane McClanahan in a 9-1 win. CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Twins right-hander Josh Winder: Josh Winder is 0-0 with a 3.38 earned run average so far this season. He's pitched in three games, and has allowed four runs and seven hits in 10 1/3 innings. He last pitched last Sunday, allowing justg one run in four innings to the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Winder is 0-0 with a 3.38 earned run average so far this season. He's pitched in three games, and has allowed four runs and seven hits in 10 1/3 innings. He last pitched last Sunday, allowing justg one run in four innings to the Chicago White Sox. Rays left-hander Josh Fleming: Josh Fleming gets the start as an ''opener'' for the Rays, and he's looking for some better luck, Last Tuesday he was on the mound when the Rays made two errors that led to seven unearned runs. He is 2-2 on the season, with a 4.50 earned run average. He has 15 strikeouts in 12 innings of work, but he's also given up 18 hits.

Projected lineups