GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Bounce Back vs. Yankees With Jeffrey Springs on Mound

It's the second game of a big May series between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees on Friday night, with red-hot Jeffrey Springs taking the mound against Jameson Taillon. Here's how to watch, with starting lineups, pitching bios and all sorts of newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The New York Yankees have struck first in their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, so now the Rays hope to even things on Friday night with red-hot Jeffrey Springs taking the mound.

Springs has tossed two straight scoreless outings as a starter, and his numbers are terrific. His earned run average of 1.32 ranks fourth in the American League among pitchers with at least 25 innings, his 0.80 WHIP is second and his opponents' batting average of .163 is fourth.

That's impressive, but he also gets the Yankees' tough lineup on Friday. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Rays are 26-18 and are 5 1/2 games behind the Yankees now in the American League East race. The Rays hadn’t faced a divisional deficit that large since they were seven games behind to finish the 2019 season. The Rays won the AL East in 2020 and 2021, and have the fourth-best record in the AL behind the Yankees (32-13), Astros (29-16) and Twins (27-18).

Here's how to watch Friday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more. Rich Hollenberg is on the call tonight on TV while Dewayne Staats attends his grandson's graduation.

How to watch Yankees at Rays

Who: New York Yankees (32-13) at Tampa Bay Rays (26-18)

New York Yankees (32-13) at Tampa Bay Rays (26-18) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 27

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 27 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 180

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 180 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-125 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday afternoon. The Yankees are plus-105. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting pitchers

Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon: Jameson Taillon is 4-1 with a 2.95 earned run average through his eight starts thus far this season. It's a homecoming of sorts for the 30-year-old Taillon, who is a Lakeland, Fla. native. He's been very good this year, and his only loss was in his first start of the season.

Jameson Taillon is 4-1 with a 2.95 earned run average through his eight starts thus far this season. It's a homecoming of sorts for the 30-year-old Taillon, who is a Lakeland, Fla. native. He's been very good this year, and his only loss was in his first start of the season. Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs: The Rays have stretched out Springs into a starter and he's handled the change great. He is 2-1 on the season with a 1.32 earned run average, and he's had two straight scoreless outings covering 10 1/3 innings.

Projected lineups

Yankees lineup: Aaron Judge CF, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Gleyber Torres 2B, Miguel Andujar LF, Matt Carpenter DH, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Joey Gallo RF, Kyle Higashioka C, Marwin Gonzalez 3B, Jameson Taillon P.

Aaron Judge CF, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Gleyber Torres 2B, Miguel Andujar LF, Matt Carpenter DH, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Joey Gallo RF, Kyle Higashioka C, Marwin Gonzalez 3B, Jameson Taillon P. Rays lineup: Kevin Kiermaier CF, Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco SS, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Harold Ramirez RF, Manuel Margot DH, Vidal Brujan 2B, Mike Zunino C, Jeffrey Springs P.

Newsy nuggets