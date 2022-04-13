How to Watch Wednesday's Rays Game with Oakland; Gametimes, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The starting rotation has rolled over, with Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan getting his second start on Wednesday night against the Oakland A's. He was very good in his debut, and the Rays really need another good outing out of him again.

The last two nights, the Rays haven't got out of the second inning before having to go to the bullpen. The relievers have had to cover 50 of the last 57 outs in splitting the two games.

Getting McClanahan deep — or at least deeper — into the game will be important. He threw 68 pitches in his Opening Day start over 4 1/3 innings, and felt like he could have gone longer if he had to.

He might have to Wednesday. A pitch count in the 80s is probably reasonable.

"Just go out and fill up the strike zone and be as efficient as possible, especially considering where we're at (in the bullpen),'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said prior to Wednesday's game when asked about what he was expecting from McClanahan.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the betting line, lineups, bios and some newsy nuggets:

How to watch Athletics vs. Rays

Who: Oakland Athletics (2-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-1)

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 13

: 6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 13 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 175

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 175 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is at minus-188 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. Oakland is plus-155. The over/under is 7.5.

Athletics-Rays history

Athletics vs. Rays all-time series history: Oakland holds a 114-81 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays are just 47-52 at Tropicana Field. Last year, Tampa Bay went 3-4. They split a series 2-2 in St. Petersburg from April 26-29, and the A's won two of three from May 7-9 in Oakland.

Oakland holds a 114-81 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays are just 47-52 at Tropicana Field. Last year, Tampa Bay went 3-4. They split a series 2-2 in St. Petersburg from April 26-29, and the A's won two of three from May 7-9 in Oakland. Athletics vs. Rays last meeting: The Rays rallied twice to win 9-8 in 10 innings on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay fell behind 3-0 in the first as Tommy Romero struggled in his major-league debut, but the Rays got homers from Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Brett Phillips to take the lead, and then won it in the 10th on RBI hits by Wander Franco and Manuel Margot.

Meet the Athletics-Rays managers

Meet Athletics manager Mark Kotsay: Mark Kotsay is in his first season as a major-league manager. He played 17 seasons in the big leagues from 1997 to 2013, and was a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Miami Marlins in the 1996 MLB Draft. He played with seven different teams, and has been an assistant coach with the A's since 2015. Kotsay is 2-3 this season.

Kevin Cash is starting his eighth season as manager of the Rays. He has been named AL Manager of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has a 558-479 record with the Rays, and his .538 winning percent is the best in Rays history. He is the second-longest-tenured manager in baseball behind Cleveland's Terry Francona. Cash is 4-1 this season.

Projected starting pitchers

Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas: Frankie Montas is the ace of the Oakland staff. He pitched on Opening Day, but got roughed up in Philadelphia and was the pitcher of record in the 9-5 loss. Montas is in his seventh season with the A's — he also appeared in seven games with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 — and has a 31-24 career record with a 3.91 ERA. He has struck out 475 batters in 453 innings.

Shane McClanahan pitched on Opening Day as well, getting through 4 1/3 innings without giving up a run in the Rays' 2-1 win over Baltimore. McClanahan started 25 games last year and went 10-6 for Tampa Bay with a 3.31 ERA. He had 148 strikeouts in 127 innings.

Projected lineups

Athletics lineup: Chad Pinder LF, Jed Lowrie 1B, Stephen Piscotty RF, Sean Murphy C, Seth Brown DH, Elvis Andrus SS, Spencer Neuse 2B, Kevin Smith 3B, Christian Pache CF, Frankie Montas P.

Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Randy Arozarena, DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Yandi Diaz 3B, Josh Lowe LF, Manny Margot RF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Francisco Mejia C, Shane McClanahan P.

