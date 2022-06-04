VIDEO: Here's What Shane McClanahan Said After His Solid Start Friday vs. White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For six straight starts now, the Tampa Bay Rays have really needed a win when they've handed to ball to Shane McClanahan for a start.

And through six straight starts, the Rays have won every time.

They beat the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, getting six solid innings from their ace. He allowed just two runs in six innings, and had eight strikeouts. The Rays are now 31-21, and are 10 games over .500 for the first time all season.

It was also a big win to open a series, something that's been a problem for the Rays this season. They are now just 7-10 in series openers, and 24-11 otherwise.

Here's what McClanahan said after his start:

— McClanahan on his overall performance

“I definitely didn’t have my best stuff tonight. That’s a good hitting team and they put pressure on me all night and I had to wiggle my way out of some spots and battle all six. The guys behind me had my back and I made pitches when I had to. It was a good night for everyone.''

— McClanahan on getting through a shaky third inning

“I just tried to minimize. When they score, it’s all about what I can do to get out of this and minimize the damage, and I thought I did a decent job fo that.''

— McClanahan on the Rays' four-run first inning

“It was awesome. The boys came out hot. They’ve been starting to get hot lately. This is a very dangerous offense when everything is clicking, so It’s a good sign.''

— McClanahan on adjusting to White Sox hitters

“I make an adjustment. It goes back to the scouting report that (pitching coach) Kyle (Snyder) gave me and our pregame talks and mid-game adjustments of what we’re seeing from the dugout and what’s working. Just trying to get feedback off of each pitch and the way the are reacting.’’

McClanahan is now 6-2 on the season, and he's won five straight decisions in his last six starts. He leads the majors with 89 strikeouts and is averaging 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. His ERA sits at 2.10, and his WHIP is at 0.92. He's in the top half-dozen or so pitchers in the American League in just about every important category.

Here's his numbers from Friday night, and the cumulative stats for. the entire starting rotation this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Friday (June 3) vs. Chicago White Sox

Friday (June 3) vs. Chicago White Sox Decision: Won and is now 6-2 on the season.

Won and is now 6-2 on the season. Team result: Won 6-3, and is now 31-21 on the season.

Won 6-3, and is now 31-21 on the season. Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 92

92 Strikes: 66

66 Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 6

6 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 8

8 Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan pitched six complete innings and left with a 4-2 lead. He lost to the White Sox earlier this season, so it was nice to get staked with a lead and hold off the tough Chicago lineup through some challenges. He was replaced by Matt Wisler, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning.



Shane McClanahan pitched six complete innings and left with a 4-2 lead. He lost to the White Sox earlier this season, so it was nice to get staked with a lead and hold off the tough Chicago lineup through some challenges. He was replaced by Matt Wisler, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning. The skinny: McClanahan is the ace of this staff, and he continues to prove it over and over. The Rays have won each of his last six starts, and he's 5-0 himself. Even when he says he ''doesn't have my best stuff,'' he's pretty darn good.''

Season Totals for Rays Starters