My Two Cents: Confidence Rankings With Rays' Pitchers Right Now

It's a day off, one last chance to catch our collective breaths before the Tampa Bay Rays head into battle with the crazy-hot New York Yankees on Tuesday night in New York in the middle series of a nine-game road trip.

I thought it might be a good time to take a look at the the Rays' pitching staff right now — which ranks No. 3 in the American League — and gave a quick thought or two on the 14 guys currently on the roster. That does not include the guys on the injured list, those lost for the year and those who hopefully will be back soon.

I broke them into four groups, for easy digestion. Your thoughts? Definitely weigh in on the various social media channels.

Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan leads the majors with 98 strikeouts and his seven wins are second only to Houston's Justin Verlander, who now has eight wins. (USA TODAY Sports)

Highly confident, no wavering

SHANE McCLANAHAN (7-2, 1.87 ERA, league-leading 98 strikeouts: As I said last week, I think McClanahan is the best pitcher in baseball right now, so my confidence level in him is off the charts. He's got four great pitches, and will throw them at any time. I love watching him pitch. It's hard to believe he just turned 25 years old. Wise beyond his years.

Confident, but wavering slightly

DREW RASMUSSEN (5-3, 3.41 ERA): A month ago, I called McClanahan and Rasmussen the best 1-2 punch in baseball. But now, in his past three outings, he's been wildly inconsistent. He gave up five runs in three innings on May 30 at Texas, and then gave up seven runs (four earned) Friday against the Twins. In between? He had a career-best seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits to the White Sox. He's been very consistent — and very good — since joining the Rays last May, but this little stretch raises an eyebrow. I'll be curious to see how his next three starts go.

Shane Baz was shaky in his first outing with the Rays on Saturday, but everyone in the organization is still expecting great things from the 22-year-old this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Confident, but uncertain of greater demands

SHANE BAZ (0-1, 19.29 ERA in 2 1/3 innings : There have been a few fans who have already given up on Baz after he allowed five runs in the third inning of his first start on Saturday, which is foolish. He's got electric stuff and he's going to be fine. I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does, but we really don't know how he's going to handle the daily grind of being an important starter. As great as he is, he's only 22. I think he's going to be very good, but it might take a couple of great starts back-to-back to get his confidence level back up. The guess here is that the shaky third inning was just an anomaly.

Worried, but hopeful

RYAN THOMPSON (1-2, 6.63 ERA): Thompson even admits that he hasn't been very good lately, and he would be right. What's weird is that he has been very good before, and you'd like to think he can get there again. He's lost that sharp break on some pitches, and grooving too many easy-to-hit pitches. Here's to hoping he'll find it.

Rays reliever Ryan Thompson has struggled to get comfortable this season, getting hit hard on several occasions. (USA TODAY Sports.)

