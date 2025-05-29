Kevin Kelly Back From Injury, Returns to Rays' Bullpen
HOUSTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Rays added another quality arm to their bullpen on Thursday, activating veteran Kevin Kelly ahead of their four-game series against the Houston Astros.
Kelly, a 27-year-old right-hander from Springfield, Va., pitched in five games for the Rays to start the season, with his last appearance on April 9 against the Los Angeles Angels. He had a gluteal strain that was bothering him, so the Rays shut him down.
Kelly told media members on Wednesday that the strain went away a few weeks ago and he began ramping up his throwing again. He's been with the Rays since 2023, and has a 10-4 record with a 2.90 earned run average. His career WHIP is just 0.98. Opponents are hitting just .216 against him,.
He pitched an inning for the FCL Rays on May 20, and then went to Triple-A Durham on a rehab assignment. He pitched twice, on Saturday and Monday, before returning to Tampa. He made the trip with the team to Houston.
To make room for Kelly, Connor Seabold was sent back to Durham. Seabold pitched twice for the Rays, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings on May 16 and pitching a scoreless ninth inning on Wednesday in the Rays' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.