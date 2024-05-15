Ex-Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom Well Positioned To Take Over NL Front Office
The Boston Red Sox have had a way better start in 2024 than most would have expected, partially due to the talent acquired by former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
Boston parted ways with Bloom after the 2023 season and brought in Craig Breslow to shape the club's future -- allowing him to reap the benefits of the strong prospects in the Red Sox farm system that Bloom mostly built. Now, Bloom may finally have his first opportunity to take over as a leader of baseball operations since his firing.
When asked if the St. Louis Cardinals would pair Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker with Chaim Bloom next season, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal had an interesting response.
"Not the most outrageous thing I've ever heard, that's for sure." Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory."
Rosenthal explained that Schumaker likely has a better chance at landing the manager job in St. Louis than Bloom being promoted, but wouldn't rule anything out.
"I'm not certain that (the Cardinals) will want to elevate Chaim, he's a special advisor now, but it certainly is possible," Rosenthal continued.
If Chaim takes the top job in St. Louis, he'll be taking over for a low-ranked prospect pipeline and walking into a similar situation as he did with Boston in 2019. He was ultimately able to turn the farm system around in Boston in just a measly five years, could he have similar luck in St. Louis?
More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Timeframe For Young Star's Return