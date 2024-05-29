Ex-Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Lands With AL Rival After Three-Year Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's pitching staff has exceeded everyone's expectations by hanging on to the third-best ERA among all of baseball at 3.27.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we find the Houston Astros sitting at a bottom-five ERA in the majors and desperately hoping to turn things around. Unfortunately for them, it will take a lot more than the right-hander that the Astros claimed off waivers today -- who happens to be a familiar face in Boston.
"The Astros claimed right-hander Kaleb Ort off waivers from the (Baltimore) Orioles" The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported on Tuesday.
Ort had a 6.26 ERA with a 24-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .290 batting average against and 1.57 WHIP in 23 innings pitched across 21 games for Boston last season.
After Houston claimed Ort, he was immediately optioned down to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, where we will likely remain for a good amount of time.
The 32-year-old would provide a somewhat serviceable arm for the majors if he gets called up, likely when Houston is in trouble with their pitching depth and needs to call up an experienced arm.
Ort hasn't pitched in the majors since being placed on waivers by Boston in October of last year.
