$200 Million Free Agent May Prefer Red Sox Over His Current Team
There could be some serious star power on the move this winter.
The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason is in full swing, and soon enough, the World Series will end, leading to free agency. It will be here soon, and speculation already is building about where some of the top stars will land.
New York Yankees star slugger Juan Soto is widely viewed as the best offensive free agent. Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes will be the best pitcher on the open market.
Both would land with the Boston Red Sox in a perfect world, but sadly, that isn't the one we are living in. But, there has been plenty of speculation that Boston could get in the Burnes sweepstakes. He will be expensive, with a contract expected to be worth north of $200 million, but he would look good at Fenway Park.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a list of teams that Burnes may prefer to sign with over the Baltimore Orioles and mentioned Boston in his hypothetical rankings.
"Burnes has been rumored to be connected to a few different teams that are going to be aggressively pursuing pitching this offseason," Pressnell said. "One of the teams that's frequently connected to Burnes is the Boston Red Sox, and the fit might just make perfect sense for him. The Red Sox have a solid young core with even more talent coming up through the farm system...
"Burnes would slot in as the ace on the team, firmly sitting above Tanner Houck. He would make the team much better, giving them a true ace to put up against the best pitchers in the league. Boston is going to be aggressive at improving their roster, so I'd expect them to be heavily involved. People tend to forget that these players are humans, too. Moving from Baltimore to Boston wouldn't be a complete shock to the system either."
If Boston wants to add a frontline pitcher, there won't be one better than Burnes available this winter.
