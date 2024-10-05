$200 Million Superstar Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Biggest Issue
It would be a surprise if the Boston Red Sox didn't bring in at least one starting pitcher this winter.
This could lead the Red Sox to be active in free agency or even pull off a major trade. Boston could use a top-of-the-rotation ace, but adding any starter will help. The Red Sox need to be active, and one dream addition certainly would be Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
He's going to be the best pitcher available this winter and is projected to get a deal north of $200 million. Boston got a good look at Burnes this season as a member of the Orioles and should do everything possible to bring him to town.
CBS' Matt Geagan agrees and floated Burnes as a fit to take over the club's ace position.
"The Red Sox got strong seasons from Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford," Geagan said. "Overall, Boston starters had a 3.81 ERA on the year, which was good for seventh in baseball and worlds better than the 4.68 ERA that starters owned in 2023. But none of that trio is an ace.
"Everyone in the rotation would be much better with a true ace leading the charge in the front. Breslow could throw money at the problem in free agency and try to convince the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Jack Flaherty to come lead the staff. Or he would swing a trade for Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet or one of Seattle's many talented starting pitchers. However he does it, (Craig Breslow) has to add an ace to this staff."
Burnes is a true superstar and Cy Young Award winner. He should be Boston's top choice once free agency opens up.
