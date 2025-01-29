3 Players Red Sox Could Sign If Boston Whiffs On Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox are in an intriguing spot right now.
Rumors have been swirling for months that the Red Sox want to add Alex Bregman and yet he remains available on the open market with roughly two weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
Boston could still sign Bregman, don't get me wrong. Until he actually signs a contract with another team, there's going to continue to be speculation that he could fit with Boston. He would fill a right-handed need the team has and has World Series pedigree.
It makes sense to target him, but there are options out there who could help the Red Sox if Bregman were to sign elsewhere.
Here are three players Boston could turn to after the Bregman sweepstakes:
JD Martinez - Most Recent Team: New York Mets
Martinez clearly is familiar with Boston. He spent five seasons in Boston and won a World Series with the team. He's still a capable hitter and wouldn't block the path for any of Boston's top prospects to make the jump to the big leagues. He also could be a leader in the clubhouse on a young team.
David Robertson - Most Recent Team: Texas Rangers
If the Red Sox don't sign Bregman, they should go all in on the bullpen. Robertson is one of the top options still on the open market and logged a 3.00 ERA last season with Texas across 68 total appearances.
Keynan Middleton - Most Recent Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Middleton missed the 2024 season after signing with the Cardinals. He last pitched down the stretch with the New York Yankees and was lights-out. He made 12 appearances with New York and had a 1.88 ERA down the stretch in 2023.
