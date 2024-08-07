44-Year-Old Former Red Sox Hurler Drawing Serious Interest On FA Market
For some of Major League Baseball’s most determined pitchers, age is just a number.
Former Red Sox hurler Rich Hill is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams as he works out a return to the bigs at the tender age of 44.
FanSided’s Robert Murray revealed on Wednesday that Hill will be throwing for interested teams (including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers) on Friday, August 9 in Waltham, Massachusetts.
“The data from recent throwing sessions have been positive, with his curveball remaining a plus-pitch,” Murray said.
“Hill presents an intriguing option for teams in need of starting pitching. At the trade deadline, prices for starters were astronomically high, and ultimately scared some teams away from adding to the rotation. Adding Hill will not require parting with any prospects and won’t require any team to break the bank for a pitcher who has made 13 career postseason appearances, posting a 3.06 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 innings.”
Over 19 MLB seasons, Hill has compiled a 4.01 ERA and 1,423 strikeouts. He pitched for the Red Sox from 2010 to 2012, as well as in 2015 and 2022.
Should chief baseball officer Craig Breslow join the Yankees and Dodgers in the sweepstakes for Hill?
