AL Central Club Surprisingly Listed Among Favorites For Red Sox Slugger
Could the Boston Red Sox lose one of their top sluggers this upcoming offseason?
The Red Sox have surprised the baseball world this year and are right in the running for an American League Wild Card spot. Boston is just 1 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot and currently is right in the middle of a three-game series against them.
Things are looking up for the Red Sox but after the season they are going to have to decide if they want to retain one of their top sluggers. Tyler O'Neill was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason and he will be a free agent at the end of the year.
He has been everything that the Red Sox could've hoped for this season but there likely will be some competition for his services this winter and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Royals as a possible option already.
"Yet the 5'11", 200-pounder is legitimately crushing the ball, notably by way of a barrel rate in the 95th percentile," Rymer said. "At the least, he'll be a top option for teams in need of power.
"Sensible on-paper fits for O'Neill include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals, and possibly one of his former clubs, the St. Louis Cardinals. But there's also the reality that the Red Sox can ill afford to lose him."
O'Neill has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for with 22 home runs so far this year. If he were to end up leaving in free agency, his bat would be hard to replace.
