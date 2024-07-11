Angels Two-Time All-Star Seen As Great Option To Bolster Red Sox's Rotation
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be looking for ways to improve the starting rotation over the next few weeks.
Boston has been fantastic over the last six weeks and looks like a real playoff contender for the first time in a few years. If the Red Sox can keep up this level of play, they could make some noise when the playoffs roll around.
Adding another starter seems like it will be a necessity to compete, though. Boston is thin in the rotation and is one injury from a real problem. That's why adding at the deadline is so important and Los Angeles Angels two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson was mentioned as an option that would make sense by NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase.
"The lefty just made his second All-Star team in the midst of a bounce-back year," Tomase said. "He ranks third among American League starters in WAR (4.1), per Baseball-Reference, though he's decidedly middle of the pack by the FanGraphs algorithm.
"Either way, he'd diversify Boston's right-handed rotation, and he's under contract for next year, too, on a three-year, $39 million deal. He barely breaks 90 mph, but his excellent changeup and cutter would fit right in on Andrew Bailey's staff."
Los Angeles seems like it's going to sell at the deadline and Anderson would be a great asset to acquire. The veteran lefty has a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts and could help Boston out this season and next year.
