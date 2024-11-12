Astros Two-Time All-Star Surprisingly Linked To Red Sox, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox surely are looking some right-handed help for the middle of the lineup and that could come in some surprising ways.
We're at the point in the offseason where none of the superstars have signed yet, and therefore, they could go anywhere. This is the most exciting time of the offseason because every Major League Baseball team still has the hope that they could bring in some serious talent to take an organization to another level.
Soon enough, options will start flying off the board, and teams will need to evaluate. Hopefully, the Red Sox can fill their roster holes quickly and land some of the top pieces out there. One player who surprisingly has been linked to the Red Sox already and could be "in the mix" for the club is Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Despite a less-than-stellar year, Bregman and Boras, his agent, will still likely be seeking a contract close to $200 million," McCaffrey said. "The Astros have been vocal about wanting to re-sign Bregman. Interestingly, Boras noted this week that teams have checked in about Bregman’s willingness to move to second base and that Bregman is indeed open to it. Bregman won a Gold Glove at third base this year for the first time and while there would be a transition to second, he has good defensive instincts that could help shore up the infield...
"Bregman could fill a hole at second and then easily move to third in the future when Rafael Devers eventually shifts to designated hitter. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal floated the idea of a Bregman fit in Boston in September. Bregman doesn’t seem like a perfect fit, and the Red Sox likely would prefer a shorter-term deal with one of the other sluggers mentioned above, but they’re keeping all their options open and he appears in the mix."
McCaffrey noted a deal like this isn't likely, especially with Kristian Campbell knocking on the big league door, but it is a fun idea. Bregman is a two-time All-Star and has been a key piece for two World Series-winning teams in Houston. He's a player that could help now, but the price and position question marks likely will be barriers that are too big to go around.
