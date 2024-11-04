Beloved Red Sox Slugger Predicted To Be In Blockbuster Trade, Per Insiders
Will the Boston Red Sox part with any high-end talent this winter in order to add more pitching?
That does seem like a route the team could take.
Boston needs to add at least one starting pitcher this winter, and while there will be plenty of options available in free agency, there will be a lot of competition and, therefore astronomical costs. The Red Sox certainly could pay to sign someone like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but it also could make sense to trade for someone like Garrett Crochet, who is on a team-controlled deal and earned his first All-Star nod in 2024.
There will be other players available as well. The trade market could be a very good place for the Red Sox to look, but a trade for pitching would have a high cost as well. Boston would have to part with some talent in order to land someone who could help the rotation.
There will be a lot of movement with the Red Sox this winter and both MassLive.com's Sean McAdam and Christopher Smith predicted that first baseman Triston Casas would be Boston's best player traded this winter.
"Sean McAdam: Triston Casas," McAdam said. "Casas is sent to the (Chicago White Sox) as part of the package to acquire Crochet.
"Christopher Smith: Triston Casas," Smith said. "Again, Seattle has said it doesn’t plan on trading any of its starting pitchers. But maybe they’ll listen if the Red Sox offer a slugger with 40-homer potential who is under team control through 2028."
Losing Casas would be hard, but if they could get a frontline starting pitcher on a cheap deal, then it could be worth it. Boston could then hit the free agent market for a slugger to fill in at first base.
