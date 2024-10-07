Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land Red Sox Young Star With Mariners
Will the Boston Red Sox shakeup the middle of the order this winter?
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season was a step in the right direction, but it wasn't enough for the Red Sox. Boston finished the season with an 81-81 record and now are looking to make some changes.
Boston's wish list should include multiple relievers, one starting pitcher, and one or two right-handed bats this winter. This could be in free agency or the trade market. All that matters is that the Red Sox add.
This could lead to some tough decisions. It may make more sense to trade for a starting pitcher rather than shelling out top dollar.
It's still too early to know what Boston will decide to do, but the Seattle Times' Adam Jude floated an interesting proposal involving first baseman Triston Casas.
"The suggestion: Trade for Triston Casas," Jude said. "The reason: Because Casas is really good and, ahem, really affordable...Casas is a hulking 6-foot-5, 266-pound first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, and 2025 will be his age-25 season. A 2018 first-round pick, Casas has a .250/.357/.473 (.830 OPS) slash line with 42 home runs in 840 career plate appearances for the Boston Red Sox. He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023...
"To entice Boston to move Casas, the Mariners would likely have to give up one of their four young starting pitchers. That’s a painful proposition from the Mariners’ perspective … but one they have to strongly consider this winter."
A scenario like this would land Boston one of the Mariners' top four pitchers. This means either Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo. Would the Red Sox consider a move of this caliber?
More MLB: Speculation Building Red Sox $32 Million Star Will Sign With Dodgers