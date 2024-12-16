Blue Jays Called 'Ideal Fit' To Snatch Red Sox $7.5 Million Fan-Favorite
The Major League Baseball offseason has heated up massively, but there still are some high-impact players available.
Juan Soto's sweepstakes certainly slowed things down and although he has signed with the New York Mets, there still are some intriguing sluggers available like Pete Alonso, Teoscar Hernández, and Anthony Santander among others.
The free agent starting pitcher market has heated up with players like Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Nathan Eovaldi signing deals, but there are some very capable starters still out there. One player who still is available is Red Sox fan-favorite Nick Pivetta. He declined a qualifying offer from Boston and is likely looking for a multi-year deal.
MLB.com's Brian Murphy made a list of "ideal fits" for the top 10 MLB clubs looking for rotation help. Murphy called Pivetta an "ideal fit" to land with the American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays.
"While Toronto fans would much rather see a bigger name in that 'ideal fit' section, there may not be significantly better options available if (Corbin Burnes) spurns them," Murphy said. "There are difference-makers in the trade market, but the Blue Jays' farm system doesn't seem to have the top-end prospects who are often necessary to pull off such a trade.
"Pivetta, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, isn't a flashy add, but his 30 percent strikeout rate and 22.8 percent K-BB rate since the start of 2023 each rank fifth-best in MLB (minimum 250 innings pitched). His ERA was once again above 4.00 last season, but his expected ERA was a stellar 3.51."
Pivetta made $7.5 million last year but is due for a raise. He turned down the qualifying offer and it would be somewhat surprising to see him back in Boston. But, could he return to the division?
More MLB: Red Sox-Mariners Mock Trade Would Pair Garrett Crochet With 24-Year-Old