Blue Jays Urged To Sign Red Sox Projected $45M Slugger By Insiders
Will the Boston Red Sox end up losing a key piece to one of the club's biggest rivals this winter?
Boston will be in the mix for more right-handed pop this winter -- like last offseason. The Red Sox landed Tyler O'Neill in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinal ahead of the 2024 season, and he responded by launching 31 home runs and having one of the best seasons of his career.
O'Neill will be highly sought-after this winter, and it's unclear if he will be back. Boston needs right-handed help, and O'Neill clearly had success in that role in 2024. The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman put together a list of the top free agents this winter and predicted that O'Neill with receive a deal worth $45 million this winter and floated the Toronto Blue Jays as competition for Boston.
"Health issues and inconsistent playing time have dogged O’Neill for much of his career, but when healthy, he’s provided an intriguing mix of power, speed, and defense," Britton, Jennings, Gleeman said. "This past season was his first outside of the Cardinals organization, and O’Neill largely returned to form with the Red Sox. He hit 31 home runs and slugged .511, but he also played only 113 games as he went on the IL three times and the Red Sox regularly limited his workload in an effort to keep him healthy.
"At his best, O’Neill can be a valuable run producer, and he’s won two Gold Gloves in left field. His sprint speed was down the past two years — it used to be elite — but he still moves well for a power hitter. His strikeout rate was up this season, but so was his walk rate. He has been especially productive against lefties (.923 career OPS) and won’t turn 30 until late June. Britton's projection:
Three years, $45 million. Best fits: BOS, (Colorado Rockies), TOR.
Toronto signed a right-handed slugger away from Boston last offseason in Justin Turner. Could it do something similar this winter with O'Neill?
