Alex Bregman Gives Optimistic Update On Red Sox Return
The Boston Red Sox are missing superstar third baseman Alex Bregman right now but it may not be too much longer until we are able to see him taking the field back at Fenway Park.
Bregman's last game with Boston was on May 23rd against the Baltimore Orioles. He left the game early after tweaking his quad rounding first base. Initially, Bregman was optimistic that the injury wasn't as bad as his serious quad injury back in 2021 with the Houston Astros. Back in 2021, Bregman missed 58 games from June 16th through August 25th.
The day after Bregman went down this year, he realized the injury was worst than he initially thought. He was quickly placed on the Injured List after getting an MRI. The injury was compared to the 2021 ailment, but it sounds like rehab is going better than planned.
At the beginning of June, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe shared that his rehab was moving at "warp speed."
Bregman was asked about how he's feeling on Friday and although he didn't give a concrete timeline, he noted that he hopes he's back before the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, as shared by the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo.
"Alex Bregman says his injury is healing faster than expected and he might not even need to go on a rehab assignment once he feels he’s ready to play," Cerullo said. "Declined to offer any timetable, though he remains hopeful to return before the All-Star break."
Boston's last game before the All-Star break is on July 13th. Then, Boston will have a few days off before returning on July 18th against the Chicago Cubs on the road.
Bregman talked about how he has had an ultrasound that showed the injury is progressing well, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"We had a little ultrasound that showed that it was doing really well and healing the way we wanted it to," Smith said. "So just continue the progression of getting stronger and picking up the running volume. It’s moving in the right direction."
If Bregman could make it back before July 13th, that would be a pretty big game-changer. If he was on the same trajectory as his 2021 injury, that would put him back at the end of July. It certainly sounds like things are trending in the right direction. Hopefully, there are no setbacks.
