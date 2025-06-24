MLB Insider Calls Red Sox Buyers, Identifies Two Targets
The Boston Red Sox are going to be buyers at the trade deadline.
New York Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed this on Monday while appearing on MLB Central.
Heyman also identified the two positions Boston will be targeting at the deadline, and he provided two names of players who could be potential targets for Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.
“They're looking at two things,” Heyman said.
“They would like to get a starter, potentially a veteran starter. Now, you know, maybe (Jordan) Hicks will help out, maybe (Kyle) Harrison can help out, but I think they will look at starting pitching.”
“The other thing they're gonna look at is first base.”
“Now, (Abraham) Toro has actually done very well so far at first base, but he hasn't been considered a starting first baseman.”
“I mean, I'll throw out a couple of names there, potentially for the Red Sox. One would be Josh Naylor. Again, the Diamondbacks ... not expecting (them) to be a seller, but if he is (available), there would be a feeding frenzy for him. Very good player. RBI guy.”
“That's the guy to consider. Other one is (Baltimore Orioles’) Ryan O'Hearn, who's now leading as the (All-Star) DH vote-getter in the American League.”
O'Hearn is slashing .305/.387/.480/.867 with 68 hits, 10 home runs, 29 RBI and 29 runs scored in 65 games this season.
Naylor, meanwhile, is slashing .303/.358/.467/.824 with 87 hits, 9 home runs, 51 RBI and 41 runs scored in 75 games.
Will Boston land either one?
