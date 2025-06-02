Red Sox Should Resist Signing Fan Favorite Who Cut Ties With Yankees
The first of June is a date on the Major League Baseball calendar with a little added significance for many.
On Sunday, several former major league veterans who signed minor league contracts and were never rostered could opt out of their contracts and pursue free agency. The Red Sox prevented that from happening in one instance by calling up Nate Eaton to the active roster.
Across the American League East, however, a familiar face was ending his tenure with the New York Yankees, who understandably never found a use for him.
Dominic Smith, a surprisingly beloved member of the 2024 Red Sox, opted out of his contract with the Yankees on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. He is now a free agent and can sign with any team that might need first base help for the rest of the season.
Should that team be the Red Sox? Well, never say never, but it's hard to distinguish Smith as a better option for Boston at this point than Abraham Toro or Romy González. Plus, he'd block the implementation of the Kristian Campbell experiment.
Smith, 30, played in 45 games this season with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders. He slashed .255/.333/.448 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, and 26 runs scored.
The Yankees, to their credit, have the best first base situation in the American League so far this season. Veteran Paul Goldschmidt has been fantastic so far after signing a one-year contract, and 26-year-old Ben Rice, a first baseman/designated hitter, is a potential All-Star as well.
But Smith feels he performed well enough in Triple-A that some major league team will want him. He's got a career .717 OPS in 693 major league games, and even though he doesn't play a premium position, there could be teams out there desperate enough for at-bats that they'd take a chance on him.
Wherever he goes, though, Red Sox fans won't be able to help but root for Smith.
