Furious Red Sox Fans Publish Craig Breslow's Address After Rafael Devers Deal
The Boston Red Sox’s stunning trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants has ignited a firestorm of fan outrage.
The backlash has culminated in a disturbing act of doxxing targeting Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, as reported by TMZ.
"Boston Red Sox exec Craig Breslow has been on the receiving end of a ton of backlash after trading away star player Rafael Devers ... to the point where his home address was published online -- and now cops are aware of the situation," TMZ reported.
"Newton Police tell TMZ Sports ... after Devers was dealt to San Francisco, the department was 'notified by representatives from the Boston Red Sox Organization that some members of the Red Sox have been victims of doxing on social media due to a recent trade.' While cops were tipped off, NPD added it is not investigating any online threats. Fans of the nine-time World Series champions have been PISSED after the ex-slugger was shipped off to the San Francisco Giants following their series sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday."
The Newton Police Department confirmed they were notified by Red Sox representatives but clarified no online threats are under investigation, suggesting the doxxing was an isolated act of frustration rather than a coordinated threat.
Devers was a cornerstone of Boston’s lineup and one of the faces of the franchise. His refusal to play first base after Triston Casas’ season-ending injury and tensions over moving to designated hitter following Alex Bregman’s signing strained his relationship with the front office.
Breslow, addressing the media on Monday, defended the trade as a step toward roster flexibility and a stronger team culture, but fans remain skeptical, especially given the perceived light return.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Gold Glover For Pitching Help