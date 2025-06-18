Rafael Devers Stunner: Red Sox Respond To New 1st Baseman
The Boston Red Sox had a need at first base but Rafael Devers never played a game for the organization at the position.
Devers was asked to make the switch after Triston Casas went down with his season-ending injury. He refused in the wake of the drama stemming from Spring Training when he was asked to move from third base to designated hitter.
The former Red Sox star refused and drama built up. Some of it was public, but clearly more was going on behind the scenes. The Red Sox traded him to the San Francisco Giants and now don’t have to worry about him any longer.
Devers had his introductory press conference on Tuesday and changed his public tune immediately. Devers said he is willing to do anything for San Francisco.
"They’re the men in charge. I’m here to play wherever they want me to play," Devers said, via translator (per MassLive's Chris Cotillo).
Giants manager Bob Melvin confirmed that he will see time both as DH and at first base.
"He's going to DH today. He's going to hit in the three-spot," Melvin said. "We're going to work him in and get him some ground balls at first and make sure he's comfortable before we put him over there, and that's pretty much how we look at it right now: a little bit of DH and a little bit of first."
Unsurprisingly, both chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora were asked about this.
"That’s probably not a question I’m as capable of answering as Raffy is," Breslow said as transcribed by WEEI's Rob Bradford. "At this point Raffy is there, we’re here and we have a game to win."
"He’s with the Giants now," Cora said as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey. "We have to turn the page, and I’m turning the page now."
Certainly a surprising turn of events.