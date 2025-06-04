Red Sox Can't Promote Roman Anthony Until This Happens: 'It's Kind Of Weird'
Every Boston Red Sox fan is waiting for stud prospect Roman Anthony to get called up, but how will Boston make space in the outfield for Anthony?
All-Star Jaren Duran is an everyday staple for Boston’s outfield (unless he shockingly gets traded), and Duran is joined out there by sophomore rising stars Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, two players the Red Sox would be foolish to steal opportunities from.
Rafaela, in particular, is immensely valuable from a defensive standpoint. It would be difficult to name a more capable defensive center fielder in all of Major League Baseball.
Nonetheless, as theories as to how Boston will work Anthony onto the roster have surfaced in recent weeks, the recurring narrative identifies Rafaela as the odd man out, either via trade or position change.
Speaking on Wednesday, NESN’s Lou Merloni concurred with such a narrative, admitting that Rafaela moving to second base is one of only a couple of options for the Red Sox as it concerns making room for Roman.
“How do you get Roman Anthony on this roster?” NESN’s Tom Caron asked Merloni.
“Probably a move,” Merloni replied.
“Is it one of the other two young outfielders? I don't know. Is it giving (Rafaela) an infield glove and saying, ‘Listen, I love what you do in center; you're the best center fielder in the game. We know you can always put you out there, but, you know, we got to get Roman here.’”
“I mean, that's really the only way you get him up here. Injury, trade one of the young outfielders, or give Ceddanne an infield glove.”
“It's kind of weird that (Anthony is) down there. He's the best one of the three.”
Boston entered Wednesday with a 29-34 record. Its playoff hopes are officially in limbo, even with 99 games remaining in the regular season.
Something needs to change in the Red Sox clubhouse to galvanize a winning streak. Promoting Anthony is the obvious next step, and it sounds like Rafaela will have to sacrifice something for the team to make that happen.
More MLB: Respected Broadcaster Rips Red Sox Starting Pitcher For Happily Losing