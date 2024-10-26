Red Sox Insider Calls $139 Million Star Possible Opening Day Starter
If the Boston Red Sox can add another star this winter to the starting rotation, there is a good chance they could make the playoffs in 2025.
Boston has the makings of a very good starting rotation. Most teams would love a core of Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. Throw Lucas Giolito into the mix in 2025 as well, and the club really could be cooking.
There is one spot left that the club should be looking to fill, and it should be by a left-handed hurler. There will be a few options out there this winter that could make sense for Boston. The World Series is now in full swing, but there already has been a ton of speculation about who the Red Sox could get.
Boston has money to spend and will be an intriguing landing spot. The Red Sox aren’t far from contention, so it should be a good option for free agents this winter.
The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey was asked a question in a mailbag about who possibly could be the team’s Opening Day starter in 2025. A handful of starters were mentioned, including Atlanta Braves star Max Fried. She had Fried as the third most likely option and claimed that Boston will be in on him in free agency.
“Bello and Houck are likely to both be on the team next season and I’d say Houck has a much greater chance of earning that Opening Day start just given the 2024 season he had, even if I think Bello still can be a No. 1,” McCaffrey said. “So that leaves Fried and Flaherty, whom I think the Red Sox will be in on, but Flaherty perhaps a bit more than Fried. It should be noted that in addition to Bello, Houck, and Crawford, the rotation also has Lucas Giolito. There hasn’t been any determination on Garrett Whitlock’s role yet, though the bullpen does sound more likely for him in 2025.”
Fried is projected to get a six-year, $139 million contract this winter. That would be a lot of money, but he is worth it. Plus, he already has a connection with Giolito so hopefully that could help bring him to town.
Whether or not he starts on Opening Day, the fact that an insider as plugged in as McCaffrey says that Boston will be interested in him this winter should be a good sign.
