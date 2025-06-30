Red Sox Insider Shuts Down Spicy Rafael Devers Rumor
The Boston Red Sox traded away one of the best sluggers in all of baseball recently when they sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
The move came as a shock and since then reports have surfaced shedding some light on things going on behind the scenes in Boston. It certainly sounds like there was drama going on. Publicly, everyone knew about the refusal to play first base by Devers. But, there's been a lot more said since the trade went down.
One rumor that picked up steam was that it was said that the Giants were frustrated with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's asking price and went over his head and worked direction with principal owner John Henry to get a deal done.
WEEI's Rob Bradford was asked about this rumor and shut it down.
"I would just say this, if that is true, it is news to all of the people who were involved with the trade," Bradford said. "So, year, I would strongly say that probably it is not true."
If someone as plugged in with the organization is shutting down a rumor like that, it's a pretty safe bet that it isn't true. It's hard to cut through all of the noise of the internet -- especially when it comes to a topic as big as the Devers trade -- but take it from an insider like Bradford. If he says it isn't true, then it probably isn't.