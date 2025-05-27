Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Need To Look In The Mirror: 'We Suck Right Now'

The Red Sox have been cold recently...

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a tough stretch.

Boston wrapped up a 10-game homestand going 5-5 after a disappointing 2-2 series against the last place Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox followed up the homestand with a tough 3-2 loss on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. After the loss, Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder didn’t hold back about the team's recent cold stretch, as shared by NESN.

"We still lost, I don't really care," Refsnyder said. "I don't really care about promise, it's just that we lost. It's frustrating. I’m tired of losing. I’m tired of losing close games. We just need to figure it out and win some games, bottom line. (Garrett Crochet) is one of the best pitchers in the game. We feel like every time he goes out on the mound it's a good thing for us. Such a competitor, everyone loves him. Disappointing that we couldn't come through for him. We just have to figure it out...We suck right now, we just have to be better."

Right now, the Red Sox have a 27-29 record and are in fourth place in the American League East. The New York Yankees are in first place followed by the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. Boston currently is 7 1/2 games behind the Yankees for firsrt place in the division.

Boston has the talent needed to turn things around, but the Red Sox need to get it going.

