Roman Anthony Made Red Sox History After Just 2 Games
The Boston Red Sox have the No. 1 prospect in the game finally in the big leagues and he has already had a big impact.
Roman Anthony has just one base hit over the last two games, but he’s looked comfortable at the plate and already has made team history becoming the youngest player in team history to rack up three RBIs in his first two games at just 21 years old, as shared by the Worcester T&G Sports' Tommy Cassell.
"According to the Red Sox' postgame notes, Roman Anthony is the youngest player in team history to record 3+ RBI over their first 2 career games at 21 years old and 28 days (2nd is Jim Rice at 21 years, 164 days)," Cassell said. "Anthony (1 for 4, 2 RBI) collected his first MLB hit with a double."
Anthony also made an impressive sliding catch in the game on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Anthony has been with Boston for just two games and he’s already impacting winning. He’s fit in so far and he’s likely going to play a it role moving forward. It’s hard not to be excited about the 21-year-old phenom.
Tuesday night was the Anthony show and Boston certainly needed it. The Red Sox took down the Rays, 3-1, to move to 33-36 on the season. Anthony drove in two of the three runs while also playing well defensively. He's already showing flashes of what he can do.
