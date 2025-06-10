Roman Anthony Sends First Message To Red Sox Fans
The Boston Red Sox made one of the biggest moves of the season so far on Monday as they decided to call up outfielder and No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony.
Boston placed Wilyer Abreu on the Injured List to make room on the roster for Anthony. In his first game as a big leaguer, he went 0-for-4 with one RBI, one walk, and one strikeout. Anthony ripped a screaming line drive off of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz for one of his outs. Another out he made was another liner up the middle that the defense was perfectly lined up for. He didn't look outmatched by any means.
Before the game, he sent his first message to Boston fans as a member of the Red Sox about his promotion, as shared by NESN.
"It happened quick, just calling my family, calling my siblings, yeah the people super close to me," Anthony said. "The coaches. Just giving them the heads up before it hit the media, I tried to do my best. But, that call to my family and few coaches and friends definitely was pretty emotional...I think no matter when that call comes, no body is really expecting it. I spoke to my dad 30 minutes prior about how I was getting on the bus and getting ready to go to Lehigh Valley and then called him and said I was going to the big leagues. It comes fast."
He noted before the game that he is going to try to help the team in any way he can.
"Just trying to help this team win any way I can," Anthony said. “Same game, (but) I haven't been a part of (this) yet. I'm excited to do that for the first time tonight. But no, it's just more of excitement."
It's just something you don't know how to feel. It was shocking. It was amazing. Now that I'm here and seeing this field, it definitely does (feel like a dream)...It's exciting. It's what you dream of.
Anthony looked good in his debut. Now, what's next?
