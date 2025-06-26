Will Red Sox Stars Stay Or Go? Predictions For 2025 Trade Deadline
As the losses pile up for the Boston Red Sox, the Jul. 31 deadline is beginning to approach like an ominous dark cloud over the treetops.
At 40-42 and currently riding a five-game losing streak, the Red Sox could still feasibly be buyers, sellers, or something in between. They've got a ton of players whose futures are completely up in the air, which has to make showing up to the ballpark a lot more stressful than usual.
So today, let's peer into our crystal ball and predict whether some of the biggest names on the Boston roster will be traded or kept at the deadline.
3B Alex Bregman
Hanging onto Bregman and then losing him after just one year in Boston is a worst-case scenario. But you're also not going to work out an extension with a guy who plays for another team, and make no mistake, extending Bregman is a crucial goal the Red Sox need to achieve.
Ultimately, it would be too ruthless even for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who is quickly becoming notorious for his ruthlessness, to trade Bregman only five months into his Red Sox tenure, especially after Rafael Devers, the man he replaced at third base, was already traded.
Prediction: Stays
RP Aroldis Chapman
If the Red Sox keep losing, trading Chapman will be a no-brainer. Somehow, at age 37, he's once again one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the league, with more bWAR this season (1.8) than his previous three seasons combined.
Some desperate contender is going to give up a premium prospect for Chapman if he's available, and that would be too beneficial to the Red Sox's future to pass up for a far-fetched run at the final Wild Card spot.
Prediction: Traded
SP Walker Buehler
Would teams still want any piece of a starting pitcher with a 6.29 ERA? When that pitcher's name is Walker Buehler, one has to imagine the answer is "yes."
Buehler owns a 3.04 career ERA in the postseason and a 0.47 mark in the World Series. Whether it's out of the bullpen or in a four-to-five-inning starting role, some team will remember what he did with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and toss the Red Sox a lottery ticket prospect for the two-time All-Star.
Prediction: Traded
RP Justin Wilson
If Chapman gets traded, there's truly no reason for the Red Sox to keep his fellow southpaw in Wilson, who owns a 2.39 ERA and is making just $2.25 million this season.
Prediction: Traded
OF Rob Refsnyder
The Red Sox love Refsnyder as a clubhouse leader, and as a masher of left-handed pitching. But those are the same traits that would make him extremely appealing to a lot of other teams.
There are more factors at play here than there are with a typical veteran on a one-year contract. Refsnyder never carved out a real role for himself elsewhere like he has in Boston. He's also mulled retirement in the past and may wind up heading to the coaching ranks when all is said and done.
Prediction: Stays
OF Jarren Duran
This feels like the most consequential decision the Red Sox will have to make, and the one that could go either way no matter what the team's record may be by the deadline.
Could Duran be moved? Absolutely, as there's no secret the outfield has a massive logjam. But the
Prediction: Stays
