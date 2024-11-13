Braves Are Contenders For $21M Red Sox Fan-Favorite If He Cuts Ties
The Boston Red Sox made what is looking like a savvy move to kick off the offseason.
Boston -- like every other team in baseball -- had to decide whether or not to offer any internal candidates the qualifying offer for the 2025 season. This is a one-year deal worth just over $21 million that would bring the player back to town if accepted. If declined, the team offering the deal would get draft compensation.
There was a lot of talk that slugger Tyler O'Neill could be offered the deal. There was much less chatter about Nick Pivetta possibly getting the qualifying offer, but that is what ended up happening. He made just $7.5 million in 2024 and is in line for a raise to just over $21 million if he accepts the qualifying offer.
It doesn't seem like that will end up being the case, though, as he seemingly has a large market in free agency. A handful of teams have shown interest and one that has popped up is the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Nick Pivetta, right-handed starter: He almost certainly won't accept the qualifying offer to return to Boston; at least a three-year deal awaits Pivetta in free agency," Passan said. "Teams believe his stuff plays like a front-line starter, and whether it's the (Chicago Cubs), (Baltimore Orioles), Atlanta Braves, or others, Pivetta is looking at one of the biggest deals of the winter for a starter."
This comes somewhat of a surprise, but it should be a good winter for Pivetta. At this point, it doesn't sound like he will be back in Boston.
