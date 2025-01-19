Can Red Sox Sign Alex Bregman? 1 Rumored Suitor Reportedly Out
The Boston Red Sox have been the most talked about team when it has come to the Alex Bregman sweepstakes in free agency.
Boston needs right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup and Bregman clearly would fill the next. The two-time All-Star has been tied to Boston in different ways throughout the offseason so far it sounds like one rumored fellow suitor could be out on him.
One team that has recently popped up as a fit for Bregman is the Chicago Cubs. It was reported that the two sides at least had some conversations but only if Bregman were to land a short-term deal. While this is the case, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared on social media that Cubs' president of baseball operations expects the team to stay internal at third base.
"The Chicago Cubs expect to stay internally for third base, Jed Hoyer says," Nightengale shared.
This certainly could be an indication that Bregman won't be going to Chicago. Until he actually signs a deal, anything realistically could happen. But, this does seem to be an indication against signing Bregman.
The other teams that have been tied to the two-time All-Star are the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays mainly along with Boston. Toronto just missed out on Rōki Sasaki and still is looking to add talent. The Red Sox need to add a boost and Bregman would make sense, but there still is a lot of competition for him even if the Cubs aren't involved.
