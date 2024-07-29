Cardinals Gold Glover Reportedly Available; Should Red Sox Reach Out?
The trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, but the Boston Red Sox are still open to making moves.
As the Red Sox officially round out their roster ahead of Tuesday night, Boston could be a good match for a utility player who hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season.
The Red Sox are looking for infield depth and a right-handed bat, and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals provides both. In fact, Edman is a switch-hitter who plays multiple positions in the infield and outfield at an elite level (he won a Gold Glove in 2021 with St. Louis).
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal spoke to Edman’s availability on Saturday in connection to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there’s no reason why Edman’s skill set wouldn’t also serve Boston well.
“Here’s another option who would make sense, considering his versatility: The St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman, who has yet to play this season while recovering from right wrist surgery,” Rosenthal said. “Edman plays both infield and outfield and is currently on a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A (Springfield Cardinals).”
Edman hasn’t played this year, as alluded to by Rosenthal, but he will return this season if all follows according to plan with his rehabilitation.
Unless St. Louis asks for an overpay for Edman, acquiring him would be a low-risk move for the Red Sox and one that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should consider over the next two days.
