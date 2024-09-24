Could Red Sox Land $172 Million Superstar To Add Needed Firepower?
The Boston Red Sox aren't completely out of the mix for an American League Wild Card spot yet.
Boston has just a few games, but it has kept itself alive in the playoff race, but it isn't likely that the team will make it. If the Red Sox can win out, then they may be able to make it. But, that is a tall task.
No matter what happens over the next few weeks, the Red Sox certainly will be active this winter. Boston already has a better record than each of the last two seasons and has shown that it has a very bright future. The Red Sox should be good in 2025 and likely will be active in free agency.
With the regular season coming to an end, speculation already has started to pick up about who the team possibly could target. Boston should be in the mix for a starting pitcher, at least one slugger, and a few relievers.
Boston has shown that it is worth investing in. The Red Sox should be in the mix for one of the top starters on the market, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell should be the club's top choice. He will be expensive, with Spotrac projecting him to receive a deal worth $172 million over six years. But, he is worth it.
He had a 2.25 ERA across 32 starts last year and has a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts this year. Snell had a rough start to the season after signing late with the San Francisco Giants, but returned to form and clearly is one of the best pitchers in baseball.
On top of clearly being an ace, he should be Boston's top target because he is left-handed. Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello all will have spots in the rotation and are right-handed. Lucas Giolito likely also will have a spot in the rotation and is a righty as well.
Boston will need to add one starter, and a lefty makes the most sense, and Snell is among the best in baseball. If the Red Sox are going to add, he should be the top choice.
More MLB: Red Sox Insane Stat Should Give Fans Hope For 2025 Season