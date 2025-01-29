Could Red Sox Shock Baseball World By Re-Signing $32 Million All-Star?
The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of time to add to the organization before Spring Training.
It's quickly approaching and is roughly two weeks away from kicking off, but the Red Sox still have time and plenty of money at their disposal. Boston hasn't spent like it hinted it was going to this offseason and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon.
While this is the case, there are players out there worth taking a look into. It has been reported recently that the Red Sox could be in the market for another relief pitcher. Boston signed Aroldis Chapman early in the offseason but has been quiet on that front since. There's been a few smaller, depth moves, but nothing to move the need in the near future.
Options are starting to fly off the board and another of the top free-agent relievers landed a deal on Wednesday. Tommy Kahnle reportedly struck a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
One player who is still available, though, is four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen. I'm going to preface this by saying a move seems extremely unlikely. The end of the 2024 season was odd and it has been reported consistently that Jansen would not be returning.
While this is the case, he's still out there in free agency and was pretty consistent over the last two years with Boston after landing a two-year, $32 million deal. The free agent high-leverage reliever market is shrinking and Jansen arguably is the best remaining hurler out there.
He has said in the past that he wants to be a part of playoff teams. With the additions of Chapman, Walker Buehler, and Garrett Crochet, Boston looks like a playoff team right now even if it doesn't sign Alex Bregman. Plus, Boston is only going to continue to rise as the top prospects start to make the jump to the big leagues.
A reunion very likely won't happen. But, Jansen is still out there and would fill a need for Boston even if the 2024 season ended in an odd way.
More MLB: 3 Players Red Sox Could Sign If Boston Whiffs On Alex Bregman