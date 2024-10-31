Dodgers $11 Million Fan-Favorite Named Top Free-Agent Target For Red Sox
As the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated another World Series title on Wednesday night, all the Boston Red Sox could do was sigh from their couches.
On one hand, the New York Yankees couldn't get the job done, which means the Red Sox are still the most recent American League East team to win a ring. However, Boston did have to watch former Red Sox superstar Mookie Betts win his second title as a Dodger, vaulting his L.A. legacy ahead of his Boston one for good.
While Betts is in the past, the Red Sox have to look to the future in an effort to erase the sting of three consecutive lackluster regular seasons. That could mean they look to the current Dodgers roster as a source of veteran leadership for their ballclub in 2025.
The Dodgers had a tremendous group of veterans in 2024, and one position player made a surprising return to prominence. Miguel Rojas, the 11th-year shortstop who assumed starting duties for a good portion of the summer, was named a top Red Sox target in free agency by Hannah Filippo of FanSided.
"Age is just a number for Miguel Rojas this year. The 35-year-old finished the regular season with a .283 batting average, 87 hits, and 2.7 offensive WAR. Rojas is a reliable contact hitter and fielder with plenty of clubhouse leadership. His experience would be welcomed in the Sox clubhouse as the team looks to focus on its young talent," Filippo said.
"Acquiring Rojas would help the Sox solidify their infield while leaving plenty of payroll flexibility. His ability to get his bat on the ball would keep pitchers on their toes when facing the bottom half of the lineup while hopefully sparking late-game runs."
A defense-first player his entire career, Rojas provided surprising punch at the plate in 2024. His 113 OPS+ was the highest of any season in his career outside of 2020, when he had a 138 in just 40 games.
While Filippo went on to say it was "almost certain" the Dodgers would pick up Rojas' club option for $5 million, there might not be much room for him if L.A. signs a top-tier shortstop (i.e. Willy Adames) in free agency. Between Rojas, Tommy Edman, and Gavin Lux, it sure seems like Rojas is the odd man out for playing time.
The Red Sox might not be able to offer Rojas too much more playing time, but the veteran could relish the challenge of guiding a young, promising team to the postseason. And coming off his best offensive season to date, there's plenty of reason to believe he can still be a valuable contributor.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Prepare Offer For Dodgers' $10 Million Postseason Superstar