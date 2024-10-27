Dodgers $60 Million Star Should Be Top Priority For Red Sox This Winter
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to add some pitching this winter.
Boston's starting rotation isn't in the same position as it was in last year. The Red Sox seemingly needed to completely reinvent the entire rotation. There was plenty of speculation that the Red Sox were looking to add multiple hurlers, although Lucas Giolito is the only big-name starter Boston landed.
The Red Sox opted to give larger roles to internal candidates, and it worked out. Tanner Houck developed into an All-Star, Kutter Crawford took a step forward, Brayan Bello was inconsistent in the first half but had a great second half, and Nick Pivetta was steady for much of the year.
Boston's rotation took a step forward and should be even better in 2025. Giolito likely will replace Pivetta in the rotation, leaving one spot. If the Red Sox are looking to free agency to fill the spot, Los Angeles Dodgers star Jack Flaherty should be in consideration.
Flaherty had an inconsistent 2023 season, and it forced him to sign a one-year deal last offseason with the Detroit Tigers. He responded by having one of the best seasons of his career. The 29-year-old had a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts with the Tigers and Dodgers in the regular season.
He has played a big role for the Dodgers in the postseason. He struggled in a start against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series but has been solid aside from that while giving Los Angeles a chance to win. He started Game 1 of the World Series and held the New York Yankees to two runs across 5 1/3 innings pitched.
Flaherty is projected to get a three-year deal worth roughly $60 million in free agency. A deal of that nature should be Boston's top priority. The Red Sox would need to figure out a way to add a lefty afterward but should be in the mix for Flaherty.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Avoid Projected $200 Million Star By Fan-Favorite