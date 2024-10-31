Dodgers $71M Star Is 'Natural Fit' For Red Sox After World Series Win
The Boston Red Sox will be on the look out for right-handed help this offseason for the middle of the lineup and hopefully they were keeping a close eye on the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees faced off in what was an exciting World Series. Los Angeles came away victorious and took down the Yankees. Now, the offseason is here. Soon enough there will be plenty of star power on the move across baseball and the Red Sox are expected to be heavily involved.
Boston clearly needs to balance the lineup and add some right-handed pop. Rumors and speculation already have started to pop up about who could be on the Red Sox's mind. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier was asked who could be a target for Boston and called Dodgers star Teoscar Hernández a "natural fit."
"As mentioned before, Teoscar Hernández seems like such a natural fit," Speier said. "But might not be if he'd require not only a multi-year deal but also the sacrifice of a second-round draft pick if the Dodgers make him a qualifying offer."
Hernández was very interested in Boston last offseason, but the two sider were unable to work out a deal. He ended up signing with the Dodgers and had 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, earned his second All-Star nod, and won the World Series.
He will be one of the top bats on the open market and would be an amazing pickup for Boston if possible. Hernández would be expensive, but worth it.
