Dodgers $8 Million All-Star Could Be Worthy Replacement For Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox want to bolster their bullpen this winter, they should be keeping a close eye on the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees currently are facing off for Major League Baseball's biggest prize. Los Angeles currently has a 3-1 lead, with Game 5 set for Wednesday night in New York.
Both the Dodgers and the Yankees have great bullpens, and that is one of the biggest reasons why both are in the World Series. It certainly doesn't hurt to have players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto on the roster. But, a great bullpen also has helped both teams.
The Red Sox's bullpen struggled in the second half of the season, and that is one of the biggest reasons why they missed the playoffs. Boston needs to improve its bullpen this winter and should be watching this World Series closely. The Red Sox could end up losing Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin this winter and need to replace them.
One player who should be on Boston's radar is Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen. He had a breakout campaign with Los Angeles and logged a 1.93 ERA across 50 outings for the club in the regular season to go along with a 56-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
He signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. The option was picked up, and now he will enter free agency at the end of the playoffs. Treinen has a career 2.78 ERA in 10 seasons and is projected to get a one-year, $2.4 million deal this winter. Boston should be all over that.
The Red Sox may not be in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be watching.
