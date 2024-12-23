Dodgers Linked To Red Sox $90 Million 31-Year-Old In Trade Rumors
The Boston Red Sox clearly want to make some big changes to the organization.
Boston has made two huge additions to the starting rotation in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler and clearly isn't done altering the organization.
Boston has been linked to pretty much every big-name player who could slightly be available in free agency or the trade market. The Red Sox have even had some of their own players popping up in trade rumors.
One player who has been mentioned as a trade candidate is outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. He has three years left on a five-year, $90 million deal and his name has been thrown around in trade rumors. FanSided's Mark Ruelle made a list of five suggested landing spots if Yoshida were to get moved and one that he suggested was the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"You can’t possibly shop Yoshida around without kicking the tires on the Dodgers machine," Ruelle said. "On the surface, the Dodgers might not have any interest since signing Michael Conforto recently and still in the hunt for Teoscar Hernández. However, they have proven to be a solid location for Japanese players and Yoshida does have a relationship with Shohei Ohtani.
"The Dodgers also have the capital to take on more of his contract than most teams. The Red Sox would gladly take some marginal prospects to move on from Yoshida’s contract."
The Dodgers would be an intriguing trade partner. Even with all of the success Los Angeles has had, it still also has one of the best farm systems in baseball. The Dodgers also have a seemingly endless pile of cash. Maybe they would be willing to absorb the contract while giving the Red Sox at least one solid prospect. This is just a hypothetical but it wouldn't hurt to get the Dodgers on the phone.
