Dodgers Projected $60 Million Breakout Star Urged To Leave L.A. To Join Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do this winter and plenty of money to spend.
Boston’s payroll is very manageable. The Red Sox made sure to keep it on the lower side in 2024 and had even more money come off the books heading into the winter. Boston has a chance to add some serious talent this winter and they already have been linked to a handful of options.
One player who has come up as a possible fit on a handful of occasions is Los Angeles Dodgers ace Jack Flaherty. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024 after a down 2023 season.
He will be available on the open market and is projected to get a three-year, $60 million contract. Although he has said he wants to return to Los Angeles, there’s always a chance a team makes him change his mind and FOX Sports’ Rowan Kavner linked him to the Red Sox.
“Flaherty's career didn't unfold the way many expected after he finished fourth in Cy Young voting as a 23-year-old in 2019, but a bounce-back season this year demonstrated what's still left in the tank,” Kavner said. “A sensational first half in Detroit made him the best pitcher available at the deadline, and while he had a volatile second half and postseason stretch with his hometown Dodgers, he raised his stock considerably.
"The eight-year big leaguer just turned 29 and posted the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career. Possible fits: (Los Angeles Angels), Dodgers, (New York Mets), (Boston Red Sox), (Chicago Cubs).”
The 29-year-old had a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts this season with the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers and certainly could give the Red Sox the boost at the top-of-the-rotation that they need.
More MLB: Phillies Predicted To Be Free Agent Threat For Red Sox's $48M Star