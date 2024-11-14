Dodgers Star Could Dump L.A. To Join Red Sox On Projected $71M Deal
The Boston Red Sox are looking to add some serious talent to the middle of the lineup and could look to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Boston is close to contending in the American League. It has been a long few years, but the Red Sox are really close to getting back to the postseason. Boston entered the 2024 season with very low expectations but surpassed them all.
The Red Sox finished the season with an 81-81 record and should be significantly better in 2025. Boston has plenty of elite talent coming from the minor leagues and is widely expected to be aggressive in free agency.
One player the Red Sox are among "potential fits" for is Dodgers star Teoscar Hernández, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Hernández’s numbers dipped for two straight seasons following his breakout 2021, but his move to Los Angeles agreed with him, as he whacked a career-high 33 home runs with 99 RBIs and a .840 OPS in 154 games, then starred in the postseason," Feinsand said. "Hernández declined two-year offers from other clubs to sign a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers last winter, but entering his age-32 season, he figures to seek a multiyear contract this offseason. Potential fits: (Atlanta Braves), Dodgers, Red Sox."
Rumors have been swirling about the Red Sox and Hernández for weeks, and a partnership makes a lot of sense. He is projected to get a three-year deal worth over $71 million this offseason by Spotrac. Could that be with Boston?
More MLB: Red Sox Showing Interest In $34 Million All-Star, Postseason Hero