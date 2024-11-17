Dodgers Taking Chance On Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Per Insider
The Major League Baseball offseason hasn't fully heated up yet.
It's still November, and every big-name star is available on the open market still. Big trades also haven't started up yet, but should in the near future. It's a big waiting game, although there have been a few moves that already have happened.
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers got a head start on adding even more depth to the organization on Saturday as they reportedly signed for Boston Red Sox veteran hurler Joe Jacques, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Left-handed reliever Joe Jacques signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have given him an invite to their big-league camp next spring," Nightengale said. "He pitched in 25 games in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks the past two years."
Jacques is 29 years old and joined the Red Sox organization in 2023. He appeared in 33 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and had a 2.54 ERA. He also appeared in 23 games at the big league level with Boston and had a 5.06 ERA.
In 2024, he only saw action in four games with Worcester and one game with Boston. He spent most of the season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system and now will have a chance to make some noise with the Dodgers.
Hopefully, he is able to impress and get another opportunity in the majors.
More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Cheekily Addresses Juan Soto-To-Boston Rumors