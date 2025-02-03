Does Tigers' Jack Flaherty Signing Boost Red Sox's Chances Of Landing Alex Bregman?
The Boston Red Sox's dream of an affordable Alex Bregman contract might not be totally dead in the water.
Bregman, the longtime Houston Astros third baseman, has been a speculated fit for the Red Sox all winter due to his right-handedness. He'd fill a massive hole in the Boston lineup, even if he would have to shift to second base, a position he hasn't played full-time at the major league level.
The Red Sox have reportedly been unwilling to offer Bregman more than four years, and many assumed that would be their undoing in the hunt to sign the two-time All-Star. But the longer the saga goes, the more potentially realistic that shorter-term deal becomes.
The Detroit Tigers, managed by Bregman's old Astros skipper A.J. Hinch, always seemed like a strong challenger. However, on Sunday, the Tigers signed right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty to a two-year, $35 million deal that includes a $25 million salary in 2025 alone.
In the wake of Flaherty's deal, an anecdote from earlier in the day on Sunday from ESPN's Buster Olney seemed particularly relevant. Olney seemed to hint on social media that if the Tigers believed they were out on Bregman, they would pivot to Flaherty.
“The Tigers seem destined to get at least one more veteran for their roster,” Olney wrote. “They’ve talked to Alex Bregman, who could be a primary choice, and if that doesn’t work out, they could turn to Jack Flaherty, a pitcher they value. Teams say that Flaherty’s camp has moved from long-term ask at the outset of the offseason (five years?) to something short-term.”
Of course, the Red Sox aren't anywhere close to out of the woods yet. The Tigers have been sleeping giants in the spending department for a few years, so they could still go for broke. Bregman also seemingly has a six-year standing offer from the Astros that he could change his mind on at any time.
But with each passing day, Bregman's options seem to dwindle. And if he ever decides that taking a short-term deal to rebuild his value is the best move, why not take one to play for a team that's one missing piece like him away from a deep playoff run, at a park where he's always crushed the baseball?
